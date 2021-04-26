D-FW radio legend Ron Chapman dies at 85

"Ron Chapman was truly a member of radio’s Mount Rushmore and he will be missed," a former colleague said.

DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Ron Chapman has died, officials with his former station KLUV-FM confirmed. He was 85.

Chapman had a storied career, earning him a spot in the Radio Hall of Fame in 2012.

He began working in radio in 1953, the day he graduated from high school, according to his bio from the Radio Hall of Fame. Jut six years later, he came to Dallas, where he would stay for the rest of his decades-long career behind the mic.

He joined KLIF in 1959, and then 10 years later became a part of the team at KVIL-FM. Chapman worked as a morning disc jockey, music director and program director during his 31 years with the station, becoming well-known for his stunts.

One such example? Broadcasting live while skydiving.

During the 1960s, Chapman worked at WFAA, hosting Sump n Else, a teen dance show, and The Group and Chapman, a bandstand program.

He moved to KLUV, an oldies station in the metroplex, to close out his career. He was there from 2000 to 2005, when he retired.

Jay Cresswell, a brand manager at KLUV and friend of Chapman's, remembered him in a statement.