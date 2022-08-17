Jury declines to indict Dallas evangelist Rickie Rush amid assault allegations

A grand jury decided prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to show probable cause that southern Dallas megachurch pastor committed crimes.

DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Rickie Rush – a well-known megachurch pastor in Dallas – in two criminal cases, including one where a 15-year-old alleged that Rush raped him.

Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), faced allegations of abuse from former church members over the course of a several years, according to the Dallas Morning News (DMN). Rush’s attorney, Michael Heiskell, told the newspaper that the accusations against him are part of a smear campaign.

IBOC was started in 1990 by Rush and grew to 450 members within six months, according to the church's website. To date, IBOC is recognized as a southern Dallas megachurch with more than 15,000 members.

The Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office – who were assigned the case after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office recused itself – told WFAA that "a thorough review was conducted of all reports made available by the Dallas Police Department (DPD), as well as reviewing other publicly available documentation, and additional relevant records that were obtained and reviewed through the issuance of Grand Jury Subpoenas."

According to the DMN, Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot’s filed for recusal from the case because of a personal relationship with Rush.

The review was presented before a Dallas County Grand Jury on Aug. 11, and the jury found prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to show probable cause that Rush committed crimes, the attorney's office told WFAA.

Both cases were "no billed."

Heiskell added Tuesday that the allegations were "baseless" and applauded the grand jury's decision, the DMN reported.

One of Rush's accusers, Donna Fields, told the DMN she is crushed by the decision.

“It’s a slap in the face,’’ Fields said. “As big a case as this is, you think someone would have made us feel our family’s allegations are being taken seriously. If they cared, they would have reached out.”