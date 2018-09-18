DALLAS — Neighbors in the Joppa community of southern Dallas say gang members are trying to take over a corner where children gather for the school bus every morning. And those residents say they are determined not to let that happen.

Joppa is described as a mature and normally quiet area, according to longtime residents. However the vandalism that popped up on the corner of Fellows Lane and Hull Avenue over the weekend is becoming a major point of frustration.

"Friday night it wasn’t there,” said Shalondria Galimore, [resident of the South Central Civic League. “Saturday afternoon, my father and I went out and I saw it.”

Gang-related graffiti covers the small gray and white school bus shelter at the corner of the intersection. Vandals tagged the inside and outside of the structure with bright blue paint.

“Habitat for Humanity actually donated it to the community for the children," Galimore said. "It was supposed to be a shelter area for inclement weather.”

The culprits are using the initials of a gang which police describe as small and documented. The vandalism didn’t stop at the bus shelter.

“This is the historic Pierce High, and they put OTG over here," said Claudia Fowler.

The same letters are tagged on speed limit signs and a stop sign near the intersection.

”We have never…never, ever, had any gang activity,” Fowler said.

Some fear the vandalism is meant to intimidate or frighten some neighbors, especially seniors. Community leaders say they have reported the issue to Dallas Police Department. Neighbors are working on a plan to get the mess cleaned up.

“It’s sad, like I said, because we work hard to try and keep the community up" Galimore said.

Until the culprits behind the damage are identified, neighbors are sending a strong message.

”This better not happen again,” Fowler said. “We will be vigilant.”

