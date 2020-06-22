A person who was walking on the right shoulder of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway is dead after being hit by a speeding car in Garland.

A person who was walking on the right shoulder of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway is dead after being hit by a speeding car that had been in a four-car accident Monday morrning in Garland, police said.

The crash happed shortly after 9 a.m. in the northbound alnes of LBJ Freeway just north of Centerville Road in Garland. Police said two cars were speeding down the road when one fo the cars, a grey Dodge Challenger, hit a grey Jeep Liberty, causing both vehiclew to lose control.

The Jeep hit a person who was walking on the right shoulder of the highway, killing them. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, polcie said.

Garldnd police arrested the driver of the Challenger, 26-year-old Aldamion Riles, after he remained on scene and "the investigation led officers to believe Riles was impaired," according to a statement from Garland police. He was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Neither Riles nor the occupants of the other three vehicles involved in the crash were treated for any injuries, polcie said.

Riles is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.

The anme of the person killed in the crash will not be released until next of kin has been notified.