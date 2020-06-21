Man fatally shot at Dallas car wash, police say

His friend drove him to a local hospital, police said.

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car at a car wash Saturday evening, a witness told Dallas police.

The witness, a friend of the victim, drove him to a local hospital after he was shot. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the car wash near Justin Avenue and Davis Street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His friend allegedly told police the victim was in the backseat of his car when someone came up to the car and shot the man through the open driver's window. The suspect then ran away.

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody.



