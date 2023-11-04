Take a look inside the new Reunion Tower restaurant in downtown Dallas

The menu is comprised with a heavy influence on Texas ranches, farms, distilleries and other regional producers.

DALLAS — After a three-year absence, the fine dining is back at Reunion Tower

The restaurant Crown Block will open on Monday, April 17 inside the Dallas landmark, an opening coinciding nearly 45 years to the day Reunion Tower first opened to the public.

“Reunion Tower is an icon of the city and so we feel we have a great responsibility to reintroduce this restaurant space to Dallas,” said Crown Block’s managing partner Elizabeth Blau.

With an oil drilling name and theme that fits right in with the city’s cultural history, Crown Block (the name given to the highest point of an oil tower) will serve up steaks, seafood and all the other compliments of fine dining but with a distinctly Texas taste.

“We wanted to highlight the best of Texas. That is huge in our minds,” said chef Kim Canteenwalla.

A raw bar for sushi, pastry kitchen and plant-based menu are also among the options for customers who can once again dine and take in the same city views enjoyed for generations, but without the spin. Crown Block and Hunt Realty wanted to provide a different kind of experience so this restaurant will not rotate like those in the tower’s past.

Tyler Kleinert with Hunt Realty is the grandson of Ray Hunt, the man who originally helped develop Reunion Tower. Now, 45 years later, Kleinert is helping create a new experience with Crown Block.

“Historically, the tower rotated and that made sense, but we decided this time we were not going to do that,” said Kleinert. “We decided we wanted to create a new unique experience and now when you get off the elevator, you have the sights, smells, sounds and the view of downtown. We feel there really is not a bad seat in the entire 360-degree view here at Reunion Tower.”

It will also look much different from the last time people could eat there. Drill bits, oil pamphlets and other pieces of the industry are carefully crafted into are installations throughout the building.