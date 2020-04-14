Dallas Independent School District students and staff are mourning the loss of a longtime educator.

Administrators from Sunset High School issued a notice to parents on Monday saying Miles Warnock died over the weekend.

Warnock was retired from Dallas ISD, but returned to Sunset as a full-time substitute. He was a teacher at Hulcy Middle School for more than three decades.

"You remember all your teachers, but you remember this one teacher who resonated with you, and you could relate to and was compassionate," former Hulcy Middle School student Steph Burks said of Warnock.

Calime Jackson, another former Hulcy student and current school administrator in Philadelphia, Pa., remembers Warnock as an engaging English teacher.

“I would sit in his class, and I just wanted to know more,” Jackson said. “So, he embodies what a teacher or educator should be.”

Warnock’s daughter, Maya, said her father died at his home. She said the family is waiting on autopsy results to determine his cause of death.

"Mr. Warnock has touched many lives," former colleague Beverly Hasty said.

Many of his former students say they will remember Miles Warnock as a mentor and a motivator.

Warnock is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their two children Maya and Hunter.

Dallas ISD says school counselors, social workers, and psychologists will be available, virtually, to speak with students and staff.

More on WFAA: