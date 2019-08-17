Crews have recovered the body of a man who they say fell off a jet ski Friday at Lake Ray Hubbard.

Authorities say three people were test driving at jet ski Friday evening. Investigators believe the men were taking turns launching from Rowlett near the 600 block of Cooke Drive.

At one point, police believe the missing man fell off the jet ski. The jet ski returned to the dock without a driver, authorities say.

Friends told officials the man was not wearing a life jacket during the incident.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, rescue crews were able to recover the body from Lake Ray Hubbard, officials say.

Game Warden, Rowlett and Dallas Fire assisted with the search.

