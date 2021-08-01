2-alarm fire severely damages church, school in Pleasant Grove, fire officials say

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DALLAS — A church was severely damaged Thursday morning in Pleasant Grove and had to be torn down, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. The fire spread from a building addition that was being used as a school.

Fire crews which included approximately 40 firefighters responded to the New Light Church in the 9300 block of Elam Road just before 1:30 a.m., according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The fire spread from the school to the main building of the church and got into the attic before spreading through the entire structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

"We were all awakened to the news that there was a fire at our Church, our home, our place of worship to our Lord. Our home of 17 years!" the church posted on Facebook. "Although this is an unfortunate situation, we have continued thanks to our Lord and Savior that no lives were lost. We're bent but not broken!"

Firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the building upon arrival. Fire crews were able to enter the building for a brief time before the advanced stages of the fire forced them back outside for a defensive attack, officials say.

A second alarm was then dispatched resulting in around 40 firefighters and additional support personnel on the scene, crews say.

Fire crews used ground lines and aerial ladder pipes in order to help contain and drown out the fire, but the church had already sustained substantial damage, according to officials.

The church was not open at the time of the fire, according to crews. Officials confirm there were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and investigators are working with property owners and potential witnesses to gather as much information as possible.