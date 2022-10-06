Some Dallas County residents are receiving free A/C units amid heatwave

A Dallas County assistance program is distributing and installing free air conditioners to some low income families, elderly and residents with disabilities.

DALLAS — As temperatures creep closer toward triple digits, some Dallas County residents are getting relief with new air conditioning units.

The air conditioning distribution and installation is possible through the Dallas County Health and Human Services' Weatherization Assistance Program.

Some Dallas residents were bracing for temperatures to read at least 100 degrees on Friday, breaking records.

Karim Martin was sitting outside her southeast Dallas home with a box fan blowing nearby.

“If the a/c [isn’t] working, I’m going to have this fan. I’m going to be outside with my fan, in the heat,” Martin said as she sat back to catch the breeze from her fan.

The longtime Dallas resident admits there’s been times the air conditioning system inside her home hasn’t been reliable.

“It gets really hot,” explained neighbor Terinique Taylor. She says it’s also been a challenge trying to keep her home cool.

“The light bill’s running up. Skyrocketing,” Taylor said.

That challenge is coming to an end. Contractors working with the Dallas County Health and Human Services' Weatherization Assistance Program are focused on bringing relief to some residents like Martin and Taylor.

”They’re putting spanking brand new units up in there,” Martin said as she smiled.

Crews are distributing and installing air conditioning units at some homes across Dallas County. They’re ripping out and replacing old air conditioner condensers and updating HVAC systems and other repairs to make homes cooler and more energy efficient.

“We’ve done about 70 installations,” said Christian Grisales, a spokesperson with Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The county wants residents to know about, and take advantage of, the Weatherization Assistance Program and its free resources, especially as temperatures climb.

“This program is designed for low income families. We’re giving priority to families who have small children, disabled individuals, or even the elderly,” Grisales explained.

Martin and Taylor say signing up for the program was a breeze.