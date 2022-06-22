Dallas County reports 2 more monkeypox cases

According to health officials, both patients had traveled internationally.

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services said two more monkeypox virus infections have been reported in the area. Both patients traveled internationally.

Officials said one of the two Dallas County residents traveled to Spain and the other to Mexico.

The patients have not been hospitalized and are recovering at home, officials said.

“We continue to work closely with the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services and have conducted interviews with the patient and are continuing to contact persons who have been in close contact,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang in a press release. “We have determined that there is little known risk to the general public at this time. However, monkeypox cases have been spreading globally, and we are actively working with local healthcare providers to ensure they are prepared to recognize monkeypox and report suspected cases to public health officials.”

The news comes nearly two weeks after the first case was reported in Dallas County. A Dallas man had recently tested positive for monkeypox while in Mexico, but refused to isolate and returned to Texas.

According to health officials, monkeypox is spread between people primarily through direct contact with infections sores, scabs and bodily fluids. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.