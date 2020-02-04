The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the community, as Dallas County passed 700 cases Wednesday. While the cases continue to increase, essential workers continue efforts in the combat against the disease.

On Thursday morning, Judge Clay Jenkins and the Communities Foundation of Texas have announced a new response fund that will provide frontline responders with the resources necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The fight against the spread of COVID-19 can only be won if we protect our frontline responders including police, fire, EMS, and health care workers,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins will direct where the money goes based on the immediate needs of frontline responders, according to the news release.

Other community leaders are also helping Jenkins in the efforts of creating the fund, including Lynn McBee, CEO of Young Women’s Prep Network; Dr. Michael Horne, CEO and President of the Parkland Foundation; Debbie Branson, Lawyer at The Law Offices of Frank Branson; and Miguel Solis, a Dallas ISD Trustee.

These leaders will serve as Trustees of the Fund and have already secured $100,000 in pledged donations to support the production of sanitizer for frontline responders, Dallas County officials say.

“The Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund will support those on the frontlines by providing them critically needed resources that will keep them protected. I am thrilled to have Lynn, Michael, Debbie, and Miguel step up and help us help our heroes," Jenkins said.

