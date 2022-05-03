"We are in a crisis" Dallas County Commissioners say some Dallas County judges are not clearing dockets fast enough, creating huge backlog.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price says too many defendants are sitting in jail and victims aren't getting resolution because some judges aren't working.

DALLAS — Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price has been sounding off alarm bells about the backlog of criminal cases in Dallas County courts.

”These are individuals who are sitting in jail whose cases have not been adjudicated and there are victims and a lot of individuals who are waiting. They are in limbo,” said Price.

Commissioner Price blames some of the judges for not clearing their dockets and having very few jury trials.

”What you are going to find out is that we are lucky that the courts are doing one or two a month,” said Price.

Price says if you average all 17 Felony criminal judges they’re having only about 12 trials a year, historically they’ve averaged more than 24 a year. And it’s creating a backlog.

County Commissioner J.J. Koch says judges need to step up.

”We are at the point of crisis and the judges have to be the ones that are responsible for elevating that crisis,” said Koch.

The state requires that counties clear 90 percent of their dockets by August 1st every year for 5 years in a row or risk losing a $50 million grant.

”Lawyers are complaining I can’t get them to come to work. Hell you signed up to come to work, work into the evening. We need to hit that mark,’ said Price.

According to county records judges make anywhere from $150 thousand to nearly $200 thousand a year. Commissioners are going to start releasing how many trials judges are having and how many cases they are clearing.

”So people can see which judges are performing and which are not,” said Commissioner Elba Garcia.