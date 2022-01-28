Woman running for Dallas County family violence court judge accused of domestic assault

DALLAS — A judicial candidate for Dallas County’s family violence court turned herself in for family violence Thursday, Dallas police said.
Police said 35-year-old Elissa Wev is accused of assaulting a 32-year-old woman during an argument inside the victim’s home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Police said after an investigation, there was enough evidence to charge Wev with assault, family violence – a misdemeanor.
After turning herself in Thursday, Jan. 27, court records show Wev bonded out.
Wev is currently running for judge of Dallas County Criminal Court at Law 10, which handles domestic violence cases. The race is set to be decided Democratic primary.