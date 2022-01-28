Woman running for Dallas County family violence court judge accused of domestic assault

Police said 35-year-old Elissa Wev is accused of assaulting a 32-year-old woman during an argument inside the victim’s home on Dec. 7, 2020.

DALLAS — A judicial candidate for Dallas County’s family violence court turned herself in for family violence Thursday, Dallas police said.

Police said after an investigation, there was enough evidence to charge Wev with assault, family violence – a misdemeanor.

After turning herself in Thursday, Jan. 27, court records show Wev bonded out.