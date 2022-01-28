Driver in custody after police pursuit that went through Garland

Mesquite police were in pursuit of the SUV near the Garland area.

GARLAND, Texas — A driver is in custody after he led Mesquite police on a chase through neighborhoods near Garland on Friday.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, police officers were following a red suburban SUV northbound on Audelia Road and Forest Lane.

At 2:11 p.m., police continued their pursuit southbound on US Route 75 at Interstate 635 headed towards Dallas.

At 2:14 p.m., the driver in the SUV stopped on Hillcrest Avenue, just north of I-635.

The driver opened his door before coming to a complete stop. Once he got out, the SUV slowly rolled backward into one of the police units.

As police started talking to the suspect, he took his black jacket off and then backed up toward police with his hands up. Once he got close enough to the officers, he got down on his knees. Police then got him into custody.

As of 2:28 p.m., it is unknown why the police were pursuing this driver.