Dallas City Council debates amendments over police spending ahead of $1.4B budget approval

The budget does not reduce the overall budget for Dallas police, despite calls for cuts from the public during the meeting.

DALLAS — At Dallas City Hall on Wednesday, after more than a month of townhalls, all night sessions and public comment, the city council prepared to approve a more than $1.4 billion general fund budget with more than a third, $516 million in taxpayer dollars going to the Dallas Police Department.

The general fund compromises a little more than one-fourth of the overall $4.06 billion budget for 2021, but represents the discretionary spending the council has the responsibility to approve annually.

It includes salaries for police, fire and city hall employees. It also encompasses every department, including streets, housing, economic development, transportation, infrastructure and cultural amenities like community centers and libraries.

On Wednesday, 71 citizens signed up to speak on the proposed budget. Nearly all of them asked the council for a $200 million reduction to DPD's budget, approximately 40% police budget.

However, in the midst of an increase in violent crime that started last year and has so far continued this year, no appetite exists on city council to make deep cuts.

Amber Brown addressed the council virtually through a video teleconference service during public comment and referenced the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky earlier Wednesday as the most recent national example justifying moving funding from policing to more investment in social programs to address root causes of crime like jobs and housing.

“The people have been fighting and you’re not listening to us and you don’t care about us and it's evident,” Amber Brown said.

District 7 councilmember Adam Bazaldua did have support to trim $7 million from the department’s overtime budget, but this week changed his amendment to move more than half of those savings back to DPD to help hire 95 civilian employees, which will allow more uniformed officers to get back on the streets.