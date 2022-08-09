North Texas, state leaders share condolences after Queen Elizabeth II dies

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old.

DALLAS — The announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death has shaken the world, including the hearts of many local and state leaders right here in Texas.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old.

As her family and country mourns, City of Dallas officials and Texas state leaders are sharing their condolences and reflecting on the time the Queen visited Texas in 1991.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

On behalf of the City of Dallas, I want to send our deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a consequential and remarkable world leader — and a friend to our city, where she made an official visit in 1991. We mourn her passing. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 8, 2022

Governor Greg Abbott

"The First Lady and I are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and our hearts and prayers go out to her family and the entire United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of one of the greatest leaders in history. In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace, and valor. Queen Elizabeth II was also more than a leader of one of the greatest monarchies in history and a close United States ally; she was a mother, a grandmother, and a wife who showed a deep devotion to her family and to her nation. The entire world is better to have had a strong, steady leader like Queen Elizabeth II, and we are forever honored to have had her as an ally to the United States and to Texas."

Former President George W. Bush

"Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people."

Senator Ted Cruz