Network outage cancels Dallas City Council meeting

DALLAS — A network outage caused the Dallas City Council meeting to get canceled Wednesday, city officials said.

Officials did not say when the meeting would be rescheduled. The next city council meeting on the calendar is for April 26.

The network outage was affecting most city departments, including 311 and Dallas Water Utilities. 911 calls were not being impacted, according to city officials.