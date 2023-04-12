Dallas City Council approves new housing policy focused on reducing racial disparities

The city says they intend to provide quality affordable mixed-income housing initiatives across Dallas with this new policy.

DALLAS — Dallas City Council approved a new housing policy Tuesday, which is intended to reduce disparities impacting historically disadvantaged communities in the city.

The new policy, Dallas Housing Policy 2033, is intended to replace the city's comprehensive housing policy, and plans to reduce disparities by providing quality affordable mixed-income housing initiatives across Dallas.

“I am proud to see the 11 Racial Equity Assessment recommendations we adopted one year ago to address the historic racial disparities in Dallas housing come to fruition today,” Chair of the Housing and Homeless Solutions Committee and District 3 Council Member Casey Thomas, II said in a statement. “This is just one of many steps I hope the City will continues to take to provide affordable housing and lay the foundation for building equity and generational wealth in Black and Latino communities.”

The policy is designed to work in a collaborative manner across city departments, the city said, leveraging expertise and resources for the benefit of residential communities. The policy has seven "pillars of housing equity" to accomplish this: equity strategy target areas, citywide production, citywide preservation, infrastructure, collaboration and coordination, engagement and education.

“City staff has worked tirelessly to develop a replacement for the Comprehensive Housing Policy that reflects a rapidly changing Dallas and the evolving needs of our residents,” Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Director David Noguera said in a statement. “With the development of these seven pillars, we will be able to take actionable steps to ensure City resources are directed towards our most disadvantaged communities.”