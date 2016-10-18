Dallas City Council approves nearly $6M incentive to bring Tom Thumb to RedBird

The location is expected to open its doors in 2026.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — NOTE: The videos above and below were published before the incentive package was approved.

The Dallas City Council has approved a plan to bring a full-service Tom Thumb grocery store to southern Dallas.

The council awarded the store's parent company, Albertsons, an incentive package to support the development of building the supermarket in The Shops at RedBird.

The proposed store will be a full-service grocery store with a pharmacy. Customers will also have the option to shop online and have their groceries delivered or ready for pickup at the store.

Councilmembers said opening the Tom Thumb will be beneficial to southern Dallas, which has been defined as a food desert, according to USDA standards.

“This community has expressed its desire to have a quality grocery store that offers fresh foods for so long and attracting a grocery store has been one of our biggest priorities ever since we started to reimagine RedBird,” said Councilmember Tennell Atkins, Chair of the City’s Economic Development Committee.

In addition to the store itself, the new Tom Thumb location is expected to create more than 90 permanent jobs, according to assistant city manager Majed Al-Ghafry.

The plan is for them to build a 50,000-square-foot store at the southeast corner of Camp Wisdom and Westmoreland Roads. Construction is scheduled to begin late this year and is projected to finish in 2025.

The economic development incentive package would include up to $5.8 million in conditional grants, plus a five-year business personal property (BPP) tax abatement that equals the City's taxes assessed on 75% of the increased value from the grocer's BPP investment during the first five years of store operation.