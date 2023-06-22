Dallas capital murder suspect who removed ankle monitor before trial captured in Oklahoma

Tyrese Simmons, 23, went missing days before his murder trial. He has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police announced.

DALLAS — A Dallas capital murder suspect who removed his ankle monitor and went missing days before his trial has been captured in Oklahoma.

Dallas police on Thursday announced that Tyrese Simmons, 23, was taken into custody in Tulsa after he went missing earlier this month. He will soon be extradited back to Dallas.

The now 23-year-old was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 9-year-old Bradoniya Bennett in August 2019 as he allegedly targeted a rival rapper who lived next door to the victim at an East Dallas apartment.

Police at the time said there had been an ongoing feud between Simmons and the other rapper that led to an exchange of gunfire. During the incident, Bennett was shot in the head while sitting on a sofa in her apartment.

“It is believed that the suspect mistakenly fired at the wrong apartment unit after running around the building to the back of the apartment complex," Simmons' arrest warrant stated.

Simmons' trial was set to begin on June 5 before sources told WFAA that he removed his ankle monitor and went missing.

Police in Tulsa said in a statement that Simmons was located on Thursday, June 22, at a hotel. There was a standoff between the 23-year-old and police after he refused to come out of the room, according to police.

He was taken into custody after officers deployed pepper balls, police said. He will be booked into the Tulsa County jail.