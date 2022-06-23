Dallas capital murder suspect who was released on bond caught after allegedly cutting ankle monitor

James William Moore is accused of acting as a look-out during the murder and robbery of Brian Harp at a South Dallas restaurant.

DALLAS — A capital murder suspect was on the run for at least 24 hours.

Authorities say he was involved in the murder of a restaurant owner in South Dallas in 2019.

According to police, James William Moore cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet days after a Dallas County judge significantly lowered his bond.

Late Thursday afternoon, the suspect was caught and is back in custody.

In 2019, Brian Harp was gunned down during a robbery at Café Delicious in South Dallas, where he was trying to protect his employees.

“He had a big heart,” said Craig Ferrell, the victim’s friend.

Ferrell was a good friend of Harp, who was the restaurant's owner.

"He didn’t deserve what had happened to him," Ferrell said.

Moore was charged with capital murder and is accused of acting as a look-out that day.

(1/1) Capital murder suspect James Moore was released on bond last week. He was on the run, after authorities say, he cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet. Police just found him off of Walnut hill in NE Dallas at an apt. complex.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/wOdsVFw8N4 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 23, 2022

“He played an active role in this heinous act, and he’s culpable just like the person who pulled that trigger,” said Mike Mata from the Dallas Police Association.

Moore has been awaiting trial for three years.

“The prosecution said they weren’t ready for trial again, so the judge drastically lowered his bond down,” said Mata.

Last week, Dallas County Judge Ernest White lowered Moore's bond from $500,000 to $1,000.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says, in certain cases, by law a judge has to lower a bond.

Then on Wednesday, police say the 31-year-old cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet.

A police source tells WFAA the moment the ankle monitoring bracelet was cut off, an activation went off, notifying police. That’s when the fugitive unit, Marshal Task Force, and Dallas police ended up tracking him down at an apartment complex off of Audelia and Walnut Hill, where they say he was hiding out.

“They go to places they’re familiar with, friends that will help them,” said Mata.

(2/2) Moore (last tweet pic) is accused of being the lookout guy for the murder of beloved restaurant owner Brian Harp Sr. Brian was murdered in 2019 at his restaurant Cafe Delicious in Dallas.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/vCCIHPKE8l — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 23, 2022

Now that Moore is back in custody, it brings some relief for Ferrell, who will never get to see his beloved friend again.