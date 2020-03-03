DALLAS — A Dallas brothel owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

In November, authorities arrested 59-year-old Helen Kim following an undercover sting operation in Dallas. It was during that operation that several commercial sex workers were "liberated," according to officials.

Kim owned two brothels, "Pink One" and "Illusion Spa." She admitted to employing more than 10 workers at the establishments, officials say.

According to court documents, she told authorities many of the women lived at the facilities so that they could be available for customers during all times of the day.

Kim also admitted to receiving more $40,000 in exchange for providing sex services for a group of businessmen who were partying at a local hotel, officials say.

However, those "businessmen" were undercover law enforcement officers, court records show.

More than 50 officers were involved in the sting operation in November. Several agents posed as businessmen posted at the hotel bar and in upstairs rooms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Kim and her son, 36-year-old Daniel Mendoza Jr., had arranged to provide at least 20 women to have sex with businessmen, at a rate of $2,000 each, court records show.

The duo promised the "girlfriend experience" to the men and even allowed one of the undercover detectives to meet several of the women at a local sushi bar, officials say.

Kim's son allegedly told an undercover officer, "the way this is set up, it could be considered human trafficking," documents state.

In August, Kim pleaded guilty to a count of use of a facility of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise involving prostitution.

“We were determined to hold her accountable for her willingness to demean other women for financial gain," said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox in a written statement after Kim's guilty plea.

On Monday evening, Kim was sentenced 46 months in prison on a racketeering charge.

More on WFAA: