Where is the Dallas-area love lock bridge from Netflix's 'Love is Blind?'

IRVING, Texas — As the reality dating and series "Love Is Blind" is about to finish its third season, many in Dallas have been searching online to figure out where a certain bridge is located.

Every Wednesday from Oct. 19 through Nov. 9, the Netflix show has been releasing episodes on the streaming service. The show was filmed in Dallas.

"Love Is Blind," hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, features 15 men and 15 women who get to know each other in separate “pods.” The contestants on the show cannot see each other and only communicate through a wall. If they decide to meet, they must become engaged, which sets up the moment when the contestants see their counterparts for the first time.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey are two of the contestants paired up together, and in episode eight, they went to a love lock bridge in the area. These are bridges that people take inscribed padlocks to, lock them onto the bridge and throw the key into the water. It's usually a romantic gesture.

Barnett and Jaffrey went to a bridge in Irving on Carolyn Promenade Lake near Las Colinas Blvd. Many of the locks here include the initials of two people along with a date of when they met or when they placed the lock on the bridge.

One of the locks, in particular, reads, "Locked in Love," "Keith & Tammie" and "December 1, 1989." Another reads, "05/23/2022," "I LOVE U 4 EVER G&J," and "Always in my heart."

The other love lock bridge is on the Santa Fe Trestle Trail in East Oak Cliff. While the bridge in Irving has the locks towards the top of the railing, the locks in Dallas are instead placed on the bottom of the bridge.

In the Love Is Blind episode, Barnett acts like he dropped the lock into the water before revealing to Jaffrey that was a decoy and he had the real lock he gave her in his pocket.