Netflix's 'Love is Blind' will be set in Dallas, report says

DALLAS — Netflix's messy yet entertaining dating show "Love is Blind" is coming to the Big D.

Season 3 of the show was filmed in Dallas and will be dropping on the platform on Oct. 19. There will be weekly drops of the show through Nov. 9.

According to People Magazine, the show will showcase Dallas singles who are seeking to commit to someone without seeing them in person first.

"Love is Blind" has already aired two seasons of the United States version on Netflix, with four couples between the two seasons marrying on the show. Of the couples, only the first two from Season 1 are still together.

Previous locations for the show were Atlanta (Season 1) and Chicago (Season 2).