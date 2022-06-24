North Texas protests planned after Roe v. Wade gets overturned

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In the wake of the SCOTUS ruling, protests were already being planned in North Texas, including several in Dallas.

On Friday night at 6:30, a Dallas Women's March is planned to happen at the Belo Garden Park in downtown.

A 6 p.m. protest was also being held in Denton at the city hall, according to several social media posts.

The Dallas Count Democratic Party is hosting a rally Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in downtown. The "Rising Together Rally for Our Rights" will happen at the Main Street Garden Park at 1902 Main Street.

The Dallas Rally for Abortion Justice was scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, from noon to 2 p.m. in downtown Dallas. Hosts include the Afiya Center, Jane's Due Process, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. The rally will be held at Dallas City Hall downtown.

In Fort Worth, a "Decision Day Action" rally was being planned for Saturday at noon outside the Tarrant County courthouse downtown.

In Austin, Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in this year's election, is holding a "Rally for Reproductive Freedom" at the Pan American Neighborhood Park at 5 p.m. Sunday.

"The public event comes in direct response to the Supreme Court’s dangerous decision to roll back women’s rights by overturning Roe vs. Wade," O'Rourke's campaign said in a press release.

