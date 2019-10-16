A 3-year-old child is at an area hospital Tuesday night after the child accidentally shot himself at home, Dallas police said.

Police officers responded to a shooting call at a house in the 4000 block of Shady Hollow Lane in the Westwood Park neighborhood at 7:12 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, they found that a 3-year-old boy had shot himself with a firearm that was inside the house.

The boy's father and another adult were in the house when the shooting happened, police said.

The child was immediately rushed to a hospital, and while police do not know the boy's condition, they reported he was "still alive and crying."

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

