Crash shuts down all lanes of I-35E SB near Marsalis

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.

A car crash prompted crews to close all lanes of I-35E SB at Marsalis Avenue Thursday morning.

Officials ask that all drivers avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash or any confirmed injuries have not been released at this time.

