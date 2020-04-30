Crash shuts down all lanes of I-35E SB near Marsalis

A car crash prompted crews to close all lanes of I-35E SB at Marsalis Avenue Thursday morning.
Officials ask that all drivers avoid the area until further notice.
The cause of the crash or any confirmed injuries have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
