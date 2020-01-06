Officer injured in crash during pursuit of wrong-way driver on westbound I-30 in Fort Worth

The crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes, initially shut down both directions of traffic.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A crash involving a wrong-way driver closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 on Monday, Fort Worth police said.

The wrong-way driver was driving a pickup eastbound on westbound lanes on Monday morning, police said.

The pursuit ended when the pickup collided with a vehicle traveling in the other direction near Hulen Street.

One of the responding officers was injured in a major accident during the pursuit, police said. That crash happened near S Cherry Lane. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

The two crashes happened about four miles apart.

Initially lanes were shut down in both directions, but aerial video later showed traffic moving in eastbound lanes.