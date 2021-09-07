COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports more than 200 hospitalizations for first time since late March

The last time there were more than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County happened on March 24, when there were 208.

FORT WORTH, Texas — There are currently 206 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to health officials. That's up from 181 the previous day. The county's current 14-day average is 163.

COVID patients make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 264,500 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, 1,552,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Dallas County reports 186 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 186 new COVID-19 cases Monday. This brings the county total to 264,183 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 36 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Monday is the last day to get your first shot of vaccine to be fully immune before Dallas ISD starts back in August, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

This is particularly important as the Delta variant is emerging as our predominant strain & previous cases of COVID don’t offer protection from the Delta variant," Jenkins said in a Tweet. "The vaccine offers good protection from the Delta variant which is more contagious & deadly than previous strains."

There were also three deaths in the county, which included an Irving woman in her 50s, a Dallas man in his 50s and a Dallas man in his 70s.

There have been 4,148 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 186 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths, Including 36 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/QUxQaB7BF1 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 12, 2021

Collin County reports 96 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 96 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday. This is up from 76 on Friday, the last time local officials reported hospitalizations. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 57.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 68 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 39. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has 10 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are 10 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from 5 on Sunday.

There are currently 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 18 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 141 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 75,322 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Tuesday, 206,499 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,051 have received their second dose.

State officials report fewer than 1,000 cases for second straight day

State health officials reported 396 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were 516 cases Sunday.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3.

The state's current 14-day average is 1,077. This is the third straight day this average has remained above 1,000.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State officials report more than 2,000 hospitalizations for first time since late May

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is the first time this statistic has gone above 2,000 since it was 2,030 on May 24.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 1,736 hospitalizations.

Texas COVID-19 positivity rate above 6% for fifth straight day

As of Monday, the state's 7-day average COVID-19 antigen test positivity rate is 6.66%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

While still low compared to previous record highs, this is the fifth straight day the positivity rate has remained above 6%. The last time that happened was from Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

A county's positivity rate takes into account both the number of positive COVID-19 results and people tested. The 7-day average prevents outliers from impacting the results.

The state's record antigen test positivity rate happened on July 1, 2020 when the rate was 25.11%

State health officials report 25 new cases in long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities in Texas are continuing to see a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There were 25 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, health officials said. There were 13 new cases on Friday, the last day state health officials reported cases.

The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on April 23, when there were 338 cases.

In June, long-term care facilities in Texas averaged six new cases a day. This is the lowest monthly average since the state started tracking these numbers in July of 2020.