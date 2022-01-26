COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County health officials report 1,344 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

Health officials also announced 23 new COVID-19 deaths, which ranged in age from an Arlington man in his 40s to two Arlington women in their 80s.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 1,344 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 1,339 hospitalizations the previous day.

Hospitalizations have remained between 1,300 and 1,388 in the last 11 days.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 29% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced 23 new COVID-19 deaths, which ranged in age from an Arlington man in his 40s to two Arlington women in their 80s.

There have now been 5,197 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 8,686 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. There have been 507,026 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 3,213,566 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.





503 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 503 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 1,130 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 1,395, state data shows.

Denton County health officials report 2 new deaths

Denton County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths, which included a man in his 50s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County and a Hickory Creek man in his 80s.

There have now been 774 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently eight ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 2,439 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 157,735 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,824 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 199,990 who have received their second dose and 1,143 who have received their third dose.

State officials report 13,317 hospitalizations

On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 13,317 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 13,291 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained above 13,000 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 12,702 hospitalizations.

State officials report 25,268 new cases

State health officials reported 35,572 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

This is the first time this reported daily statistic has been below 30,000 since Dec. 31, 2021.