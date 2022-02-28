COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County drops community spread level to 'substantial'

Substantial means Tarrant County is averaging 50-99.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health officials lowered its COVID-19 community spread level from "High" to "Substantial" on Monday.

Health officials follow indicators and thresholds created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the level of COVID-19 community transmission in the area.

The four levels include:

Low

Moderate

Substantial

High

Substantial means the county is averaging 50-99.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

Tarrant County Public Health also reported there are currently 262 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 258 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fifth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 300.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity, according to data.

There were 509 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday. There have been 557,808 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,267,347 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

28 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 28 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 15 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 110, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 99 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County hospitalizations drop to 50

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 57 on Sunday.

This is now the 12th consecutive day there have been fewer than 100 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently five ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

There have been 208,929 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,157 who have received their second dose and 1,141 who have received their third dose.

State health officials report 3,684 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 3,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 3,722 the previous day.

This is the first time hospitalizations in the state have been this low since there were 3,583 hospitalizations on Dec. 24, 2021.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 5,192 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 5,000 new cases for 9th consecutive day

State health officials reported 2,227 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were 909 on Sunday.

This is now the 9th straight day officials have reported fewer than 5,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 4,278 cases.

Texas health officials report 78 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 78 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the 4th day in a row the state has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

The monthly average in January 2022 was 708 cases, which is a new record. The previous highest monthly average happened in December 2020, when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas health officials report 10 new cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 10 new daily cases, including children and employees, in facilities Monday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This includes six children and four employees.

The addition of these 10 new daily cases is the lowest number the state has reported since health officials added eight new cases on July 5, 2021.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Feb. 8, 2022. The record-high single-day total happened on Jan. 18, 2022 when state health officials added 2,213 new cases.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.