COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 300 for 2nd straight day

This is the sixth day in a row hospitalizations have remained below 400 in Tarrant County.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Friday there are currently 261 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 278 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fourth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 400.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity, according to data.

Health officials also announced there were 17 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth man in his 30s to an Arlington woman in her 90s.

There were 452 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday. There have been 557,299 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 3,267,347 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

59 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 59 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 153 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 136, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.

This is now the eighth consecutive day there have been fewer than 200 hospitalizations in the county.

COVID-19 patients make up 5% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County hospitalizations drop to 50

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 55 on Thursday.

This is now the ninth consecutive day there have been fewer than 100 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently six ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, there have been 208,929 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,157 who have received their second dose and 1,141 who have received their third dose.

State health officials report 4,211 hospitalizations

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 4,211 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 4,474 the previous day.

This is the first time hospitalizations in the state have been this low since there were 3,965 hospitalizations on Dec. 26, 2021.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 6,040 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 5,000 new cases for 6th consecutive day

State health officials reported 4,693 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were 3,805 on Thursday.

This is now the sixth straight day officials have reported fewer than 5,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 5,464 cases.

Texas health officials report 23 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 23 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Friday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the 3rd day in a row the state has reported fewer than 100 new cases.