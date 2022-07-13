COVID-19 updates: Collin County reports 121 hospitalizations

There were 422 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Monday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows.

TEXAS, USA — Collin County health officials said the county currently has 121 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

This is now the 10th consecutive day in which there have been more than 100 hospitalizations in the county.

The record number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 19, 2022, when the county had 583 in the hospital with COVID-19.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 277 cases per day, state data shows.

Denton County reports 28 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday. There were 27 on Monday.

This is now the second straight day in which this statistic dropped back below 30.

There are currently five ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, there have been 209,007 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,385 have received their second dose, and 1,150 who have received their third dose.

State hospitalizations below 3,000 for second straight day

State health officials reported there are currently 2,962 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas as of Sunday.

This is the second straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained below 3,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,677 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 new cases

State health officials reported 8,757 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were 10,343 on Sunday.

This is the fifth consecutive day there have been more than 7,000 new cases reported.