COVID-19 updates: 11 more cases of variant from the UK confirmed in Dallas County, officials say

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials announced 21 more residents died from the 2019 novel coronavirus Tuesday, and that 262 more cases have been newly confirmed, including 11 additional cases of the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK.

To date, at least 57 cases of the variant from the UK have been confirmed – health officials said seven residents had a history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

Today’s deaths included both men and women who ranged in age from 40 to over 90.

Local health experts are urging residents to remain diligent in the fight against of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, maintaining six feet of social distance and wearing masks.

“Yesterday, more than 12,000 people were vaccinated at Fair Park on what was the busiest vaccination day for North Texas thus far,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

DeSoto ISD hosting vaccine clinic Wednesday

DeSoto ISD is hosting a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the DeSoto High School, Freshman Campus Gymnasium at 620 S. Westmoreland Road, DeSoto.

Registration is required. Go here to register. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

The DeSoto ISD Healthcare Services Department is partnering with Methodist Health System to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all district staff members, their families and all members of the community.

The second dose will be given on May 5 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tarrant County reports 191 new cases

Tarrant County Public Health reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 253,402 cases and 3,360 deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

How the Johnson & Johnson pause is impacting vaccine rollout in North Texas

Vaccine rollout operations across North Texas were impacted Tuesday as U.S. health officials recommended a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

None of the blood clot cases that have been reported happened in Texas, state officials said.