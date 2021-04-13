2,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments canceled at AT&T Stadium Tuesday

There could be more canceled and rescheduled appointments in the coming days, depending on FDA guidance, county officials said

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — In the heart of Fort Worth's Near Southside, cancer patients, survivors, caretakers and family members were amongst those receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday.

It was a drive-thru partnership event between The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and Tarrant County Public Health.

"Our cancer patients have had a really rough go around with COVID-19," said hematologist and oncologist Dr. Alberto Parra. "We're trying to provide a safe, effective and quick way in order to get your vaccine."

The drive-thru event aimed to finish vaccinations for 400 people a day.

Over at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the Arlington Fire Department and FEMA are running a mass vaccination site, it was a bit of a different story; 2,200 Johnson and Johnson vaccination appointments were canceled after the federal government announced a recommended pause on the vaccine.

"For today's appointments, first thing we did was send out cancelations this morning saying your appointment at AT&T is canceled because of this hold with the FDA," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

People who were assigned to the site had signed up for appointments through the county's website.

"We put in the message we'd be following up with a rescheduling of your appointment," he said.

In total, the Arlington Fire Department said it had given out more than 13,000 Johnson and Johnson doses. Some of the recipients were thousands of Arlington ISD employees, who received the vaccines at a vaccination event at the Esports Stadium.

As with the other vaccines, a fire department spokesman said there were only mild reactions if any.

"I know there was a lot of consternation about-- vaccines were developed fast, are they safe? Yes they're safe," Taneja said. "That's why these safeguards are in place. That even the slightest hint of any issues, we take a pause and evaluate everything before we move forward."

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley echoed that comment.

"We’re approaching it in the methodical way we should," he said. "I think within a couple of days they'll make a decision, and if it takes longer, it takes longer. And I would not want to do anything to rush that."