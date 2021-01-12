COVID-19 updates: Denton County health officials report 54 hospitalizations

Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 60 every day since Nov. 6.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 59 on Tuesday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 60 every day since Nov. 6.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 51 hospitalizations. This average has remained between 48-51 for 14 straight days.

There are currently nine ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Denton County Public Health added two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, which included a Sanger woman in her 50s and a Corinth man in his 60s.

Health officials also reported 229 new COVID-19 cases. There have now been 111,194 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,243 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,764 who have received their second dose and 1,157 who have received their third dose.

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 300 for 29th straight day

Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 230 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 248 hospitalizations the previous day.

The last time there were more than 300 hospitalizations happened on Nov. 1 when there were 319.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. These ranged in age from a Forest Hill man in his 50s to a woman from unincorporated Tarrant County in her 90s.

There have now been 4,906 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 573 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 371,238 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 2,897,133 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

29 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 29 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 96 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 124, state data shows. The record average of 708 cases happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

State officials report hospitalizations have remained below 3,000 for 26th straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,894 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 2,844 the previous day.

The state currently has had fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations for 26 consecutive days. The last time it was above 3,000 was on Nov. 4, when there were 3,018 hospitalizations.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,718 hospitalizations.

State officials report 1,495 new cases

State health officials reported 1,495 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 4,549 cases Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,220 cases.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State health officials report 189 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 189 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

This is the second day in a row there have been more than 100 daily cases reported.

In November, these facilities averaged 50 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December 2020 when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas adds 31 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 31 new daily cases, including children and employees, in Texas child care facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Sept. 29.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.