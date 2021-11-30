COVID vaccines accessible in D-FW area as new Omicron variant makes headlines

As doctors learn more about the Omicron variant, they encourage people to get vaccinated to protect from COVID hospitalizations and death.

This isn't the first time a new COVID variant is making headlines. Dr. Joe Chang said it's not going to be the last. He's the chief medical officer at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas.

"It really doesn't matter what variant comes up. It's the vaccination that is going to protect you," said Dr. Chang.

There isn't a lot of information about the Omicron variant. At this time, doctors and scientists are learning more. Dr. Chang said current data shows it is as transmissible as the Delta variant; however, it's not as severe.

So far, no cases have been reported in the United States. Dr. Chang said the vaccines are effective against the new variant.

"These vaccines are available everywhere. There is no need to wait," said Dr. Chang.

Pharmacies, clinics and drive-thru vaccination sites provide options throughout Dallas County for COVID-19 vaccines, whether it be the first, second or booster shots.

CVS Health has administered around 43 million COVID vaccines to date.

John Fratamico, CVS HealthHUB Director in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said, "We are not turning anyone away. Just go through the CVS app and CVS.com, and you can get your shot."

Fratamico said to make an appointment before you go to the pharmacy. And if you don't see immediate or same-day availability, try a neighboring zip code.

"Expand that location just a little bit further out and you'll be surprised to see all the availability there. And again, getting ahead of it and preparing your day off and making it part of your to-do list for the day, you'll knock it out of the park," said Fratamico.