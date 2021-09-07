COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 268 new cases

As of Friday, 47% of the total population has received at least one dose of vaccine, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

TEXAS, USA — Dallas County health officials reported 268 new cases Friday. This brings the county total to 264,033 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 61 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

As of Friday, 47% of the total population has received at least one dose of vaccine, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Individuals who have been previously infected should still get vaccinated to best protect themselves and the community," Jenkins said in a tweet. "It is important to note that the Delta variant, which is more contagious, more likely to cause hospitalizations and is deadlier, is growing rapidly.

There were also four deaths in the county, which included a Desoto man in his 60s, a Cockrell Hill woman in her 60s, a Garland man in his 70s and a Dallas man in his 80s.

There have been 4,145 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 268 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 4 Deaths, Including 61 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/OmyYvrvGK4 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 9, 2021

Tarrant County reports hospitalizations back above 180

There are currently 181 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials. That's up from 158 the previous day and 181 the day before that. The county's current 14-day average is 147.

COVID patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 264,243 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also seven new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth woman in her 40s to a Keller man in his 80s. There have been 3,593 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 1,552,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Collin County adds 84 new cases

There were 76 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 37. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 76 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, down from 84 on Friday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 57.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County has 10 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are 10 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from 11 on Thursday.

There are currently 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 18 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 77,415 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also three new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday. This included a Justin man in his 70s and two Denton men in their 80s.

There have now been 624 total deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, 206,499 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,051 have received their second dose.

State officials report most cases in 3-day period since mid-May

State health officials reported 1,798 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There have now been 5,932 cases reported in the state in the past three days.

This is the most cases reported in a three-day period since there were 6,060 reported from May 11-13.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3.

The state's current 14-day average is 986. The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4 to 17 when it was 18,915.

State officials report 1,888 hospitalizations

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 1,888 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This statistic has remained below 2,000 since May 24.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.