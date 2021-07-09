Texas ranchers applaud President Biden's effort toward more transparent beef labeling

Under current rules beef, from anywhere in the world, can be be labeled as "Product of the USA".

DALLAS — Made in America.

It's an idea that many consumers are willing to pay more for. But, as WFAA reported in 2019, when it comes to beef, your steak come from anywhere in the world and still be labeled "Product of the USA".

“When you first hear it it’s like, 'No way. That can't be,' said Jon Taggart, the owner of Burgundy Pasture Beef.

Taggart is a rancher in Grandview, TX, who raises and sells premium, grass fed beef through his own stores. He said it's hard to compete with lower cost beef that comes from another country, processed and butchered on American soil and then called “Product of the USA”.

“It's just so misleading. It's just outright wrong,” Taggart said.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order that cracks down on anti-competitive practices. It addresses issues in the world technology, shipping, and employment, as well as truth-in-labeling for beef.

“The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open and fair competition,” Biden said at a signing ceremony.

“I'm not a big fan of the Biden Administration, but I think I like this,” Taggart said.

Biden's order directs the USDA to consider "accurate, transparent labels that enable (consumers) to choose products made here." It's a move welcomed by large trade associations like the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

It's not every day beef labeling in the news. But for Taggart, it's a good day for consumers.

“If it gets this kind of attention, than that's going to make them aware. And if they're aware, they can speak with their dollars,” he said.