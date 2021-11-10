COVID-19 updates: Collin County hospitalizations back below 200

COVID-19 patients make up 7% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

TEXAS, USA — Collin County health officials said the county currently has 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. This is down from 213 on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the county's hospitalizations recently went below 200 for the first time since July 27.

COVID-19 patients make up 7% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 85 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 148 on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 163, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Dallas County reports 23 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

These ranged in age from a Rowlett man in his 20s to a Mesquite man in his 80s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,812 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 463 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 159 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 337,571 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 463 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 23 Deaths, Including 159 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/C5I2BHcS70 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 13, 2021

Tarrant County health officials report 599 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 599 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 579 the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 13% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from an Arlington woman in her 30s to an Azle woman in her 90s.

There were also 748 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 354,725 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 2,590,824 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Denton County has three ICU beds currently available

Denton County Public Health reported there are three ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

There are currently 119 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 125 on Tuesday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 200 every day since Sept. 11.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 130 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 410 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 104,490 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,212 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,595 have received their second dose and 1,126 have received their third dose.

State officials report 6,084 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 6,084 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 6,197 the previous day.

State hospitalizations have currently declined every day for 36 consecutive days. The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 5,846 hospitalizations on July 29.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 7,343 hospitalizations.

State officials report 7,135 new cases

State health officials reported 7,135 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 7,295 cases Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 19 of the last 21 days.

The state's current 14-day average is 5,626.