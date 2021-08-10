Dallas County to begin offering flu shots at immunization clinics

The flu vaccine is available to everyone at seven DCHHS immunization clinics and is provided free of charge to uninsured and low-income Dallas County residents.

DALLAS — People living in Dallas County can now get a flu shot at multiple locations in the area.

Dallas County Health and Human Services announced Wednesday it is now offering the seasonal flu vaccine at seven locations.

New versions of the flu shot are developed twice a year as infectious disease, which is seasonal, changes. Health experts use surveillance data to forecast what strain will be most likely to circulate each year, according to the CDC.

Most shots will provide some form of protection against the projected influenza virus strain that is predicted to be most common.

Both children and adults in Dallas County will be able to get these shots.

Health experts have said there are no issues getting both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time because they don't interfere with each other.

“Getting the flu vaccine this season is especially important to protect ourselves and our loved ones against the spread of the flu, as there is still uncertainty regarding how COVID-19 will progress this Fall and Winter,” Dr. Philip Huang said. He is the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. “The burden on our healthcare system could be catastrophic if we have a bad flu season on top of a resurgence of COVID-19.”

Parts of North Texas are currently seeing flu activity that is above the county's baseline but below the state of Texas.

October is the best month to get this year's flu shot, according to the CDC. The health agency also said flu activity peaks between December and February.

The flu vaccine is available at seven Dallas County Health and Human Services immunization clinics and will be free for uninsured and low-income Dallas County residents.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, residents must make an appointment by calling the clinic directly.

Clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DCHHS, 2377 N. Stemmons Fwy, #159 (1st floor), 214-819-2163

Carrollton/Farmers Branch, 2774 Valwood Pkwy, Farmers Branch, 972-241-2864

John West Branch, 3312 N. Buckner Blvd, #200, 214-321-5747

North Dallas Branch, 8202 Spring Valley Rd, #200, 214-328-0926

Oak Cliff Branch, 1113 E. Jefferson Blvd, #200, 214-948-0425

Irving Branch, 440 S. Nursery Rd, Irving, 469-941-3470

Grand Prairie Branch, 1413 Densman St, Grand Prairie, 972-642-5962 (Wednesdays only)