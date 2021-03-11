COVID-19 updates: Denton County health officials report fewer than 75 hospitalizations for fourth straight day

The county currently has a 14-day average of 78 hospitalizations. This average has remained below 80 the past two days.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 65 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 63 on Tuesday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 75 every day since Sunday.

There are currently seven ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials reported 149 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 108,279 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths, health officials said. These included a Dallas man in his 60s, a The Colony man in his 60s, a Denton man in his 70s and a The Colony woman in her 70s.

As of Monday, 207,267 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,685 have received their second dose and 1,146 have received their third dose.

Dallas County reports 11 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 30s to a Dallas man in his 80s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,021 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 267 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 92 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests

There have now been 343,898 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 267 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 11 Deaths, Including 92 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/z16hJhTlO2 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 3, 2021

Tarrant County hospitalizations drop below 300 for first time since mid-July

Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 258 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 319 the previous day.

This is the first time the county's hospitalizations have dropped below 300 since there were 278 hospitalizations on July 18.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a North Richland Hills woman in her 50s to a Crowley woman in her 90s.

There were also 250 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 364,046 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,714,363 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

44 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 44 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 67 cases on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 93, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 117 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. This is down from 120 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report 3,156 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 3,156 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 3,333 the previous day.

The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 3,046 hospitalizations on July 18.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 3,859 hospitalizations.

State officials report 3,874 new cases

State health officials reported 3,874 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 2,984 cases Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,713. The last time the average was this low was when it was 2,946 from July 10-23.