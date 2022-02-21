COVID-19 updates: 66 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

The county's current 14-day case count average is 194, state data shows.

TEXAS, USA — There were 66 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 33 cases reported Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 194, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 157 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

This is now the fourth consecutive day there have been fewer than 200 hospitalizations in the county.

COVID-19 patients make up 6% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Dallas County's threat level drops from 'Red' to 'Orange'

Dallas County’s COVID threat level has dropped from “Red” to “Orange” Monday as cases have steadily decreased announced Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Level Orange means there’s a moderate community risk for COVID transmission.

Jenkins also Tweeted recommendations by the Public Health Committee that helps advise him on decisions concerning COVID in the county.

The list included wearing masks in public spaces and schools, social distancing, and increasing efforts to improve vaccination rates in children.

The Public Health Committee recommends a move from 🔴 to 🟠 but stresses the need for vaccination, boosting,masking and distancing.



We believes that Dallas County has made tremendous progress and that the case counts are decreasing but our transmission risk is high. Hence,… — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 21, 2022

State health officials report 5,152 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 5,152 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 5,400 the previous day.

This is the first time hospitalizations in the state have been this low since there were 4,917 hospitalizations on Dec. 28, 2021.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 7,310 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 new cases for 11th consecutive day

State health officials reported 3,439 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were 1,759 on Sunday.

This is now the 11th straight day officials have reported fewer than 10,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 7,194 cases. This is the first time the average has been this low since it was 6,807 from Dec. 12-25, 2021.