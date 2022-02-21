Dallas County judge announces COVID threat level has dropped from 'Red' to 'Orange,' as cases decrease

Level Orange means there’s a moderate community risk for COVID transmission.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County’s COVID threat level has dropped from “Red” to “Orange” Monday, as cases have steadily decreased announced Judge Clay Jenkins.

Level Orange means there’s a moderate community risk for COVID transmission.

But Jenkins cautioned that because COVID is still circulating, residents should still get vaccinated, boosted and practice safety precautions.

Jenkins also tweeted recommendations by the Public Health Committee that helps advises him on decisions concerning COVID in the county.

The list included wearing mask in public spaces and schools, social distancing, and increasing efforts to improve vaccination rates in children.

Last Friday, health officials said there were 663 newly reported COVID cases and 16 more deaths in Dallas County. Over 5,900 residents have lost their live due to COVID.

A vaccination clinic is open at the Dallas College Eastfield Campus location Thursdays – Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 6p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Also, a weekly pop-up vaccination clinic takes place at Fair Park on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., and on Sundays, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.