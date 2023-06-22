Van, SUV crash on North Texas county road, killing 2, officials say

The crash happened at County Road 539 and County Road 543 in Collin County.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been killed in a crash between a van and an SUV in Collin County, officials have confirmed to WFAA.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the crash happened June 22 at County Road 539 and County Road 543. The van was turning onto CR 539 from CR 543 and disregarded a stop sign, leading to the collision with the SUV, CCSO said.

Officials said a passenger of the van was declared dead at the scene. The SUV slid off into a ditch after the impact and struck two construction workers, CCSO told WFAA. One of the construction workers died and the other sustained minor injuries, according to CCSO.

The van slid into a power pole after the crash, and Oncor has been contacted. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, CCSO said.

The identities of the victims is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

No further information was immediately available.