COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports new infant death caused by the virus

The child had underlying health conditions, local health officials said.

TEXAS, USA — An infant has reportedly died from COVID-19 in Dallas County, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, health officials said. No other details have been released at this time.

The infant was one of 16 deaths reported Friday. Along with the child, these ranged in age from a Rowlett woman in her 30s to a Richardson man in his 100s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,423 since tracking began in March 2020.

County health officials also reported 1,582 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 254 considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 312,644 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 15 ICU beds available in Dallas County Friday, according to information from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Total of 1,582 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 16 Deaths, Including 254 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/VtCqCBZMV5 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) September 10, 2021

Tarrant County has more than 1,100 hospitalizations for ninth straight day

There are currently 1,163 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County Public Health. That's down from 1,176 the previous day.

The county has reported more than 1,100 hospitalizations for nine straight days. The county's current 14-day average is 1,145.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 24% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported a combined 1,880 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 319,204 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 19 new deaths in the county, which ranged in age from a Fort Worth man in his 30s to a Bedford woman in her 90s.

As of Wednesday, 2,409,004 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Collin County hospitalizations back above 500

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 504 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 484 on Thursday. The county had remained below 500 hospitalizations every day Monday through Thursday this week.

COVID-19 patients make 19% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 345 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 462 on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 518, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has one ICU bed currently available

Denton County health officials reported there is one ICU bed currently available in the county's hospitals. There was also one ICU bed available Thursday and none Wednesday.

There are currently 213 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 207 on Thursday. This is the fifth consecutive day there have been more than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 199 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 464 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 93,227 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, 207,003 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 198,195 have received their second dose.

State officials report more than 19,000 new cases

State health officials reported 19,486 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, down from 23,700 cases Thursday.

Texas had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day from March 3 through July 22. Since that point through Friday, it has been above 5,000 all but 10 reported days.

The state's current 14-day average is 14,137. This is the highest it's been since early February.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State hospitalizations remain above 13,000 for 20th straight day

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 13,422 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. There have been more than 13,000 hospitalizations every day since Aug. 21.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 13,674 hospitalizations.

State health officials report 214 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 214 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Friday, state health officials said.

This is third time in the last four days there have been more than 200 new cases in these facilities. In August, these facilities averaged 205 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas adds 125 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 125 new daily cases in Texas child care facilities Friday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

This is the 19th consecutive reported day there have been more than 100 reported cases in these facilities.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

From Aug. 19, 2020 through Aug. 12, 2021, child care facilities along with before-school programs and after-school programs reported more than 200 total daily cases three times, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.

From Aug. 13 through Sept. 9 of this year, this has already happened 10 times.