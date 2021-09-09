Pop-up COVID-19 clinics continue across Dallas County this weekend

Several organizations, including Dallas County Health & Human Services, are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccine sites in some of D-FW's most vulnerable areas.

DALLAS — Volunteers and health department workers were busy during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Thursday.

The location of the site was intentional. It was in a zip code where vaccination rates are low, and where positive COVID-19 cases have been high.

“Oh my goodness, it’s a concern,” said resident Beayonka Askew, as she stopped in to get the vaccine.

The climbing positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, the rapid spread of the delta variant, and the presence of the mu variant in North Texas is top of mind for neighbors like Askew and others.

“I mean, it’s a lot going through my mind,” Askew said, as she sat in a waiting area after receiving her shot.

So far, Dallas County has reported at least 1,100 positive cases each day this week. The coronavirus spread among adults and children has Dallas County Health and Human Services doubling down on efforts to get people vaccinated.

“The efforts that we have been doing, have been paying off. We have seen several people getting vaccinated,” said Christian Grisales, a spokesperson for DCHHS.

Workers and volunteers are continuing community outreach block walks. They’re also organizing pop-up vaccine clinics in vulnerable areas.

“We need to understand that we do still have a large amount of the population that’s unvaccinated,” said City of Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tem Sonja A. Brown.

Access is among reasons the City of Glenn Heights is offering a vaccine clinic at the Glenn Heights Senior Center at 1932 S. Hampton Road on Saturday, Sept.11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is needed.

“This is open to anyone. Anyone, of course, 12 years and up. If you are 12 to 17, you have to be accompanied by a parent of a guardian,” said Brown.

Advocates said vaccine will also be available at The Loop apartment complex in Dallas from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

Pop-up vaccine distribution sites will continue at Fair Park on Saturday, in addition to other locations across North Texas.