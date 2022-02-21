College student disfigured in Coppell dog attack goes home from the hospital

The 22-year-old has had to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries after the attack. Two months later, she's finally going home.

COPPELL, Texas — Nearly two months after a dog attack left her "catastrophically" disfigured, a 22-year-old University of Texas at Dallas student is home from the hospital.

Jacqueline Durand, who runs a dog-sitting business on the side while attending college, went to a Coppell home on Dec. 23 to take care of a couple's three dogs, including a German shepherd mix and a pit bull mix, while they were out of town.

But when she got to the home and opened the door, Jacqueline was "immediately was taken down," family said. A police report detailed the horrific attack, which family said left her with 800 to 1,000 bites on her body.

Since the accident, the 22-year-old has had to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries after she lost both ears, her nose, lips and a big portion of her cheeks.

On Monday, the Coppell Police Department tweeted that Durand was finally home. "Welcome home beautiful warrior!" the department tweeted, alongside a photo of Durand and members of the police and fire departments.

First responders got to the scene on Dec. 23 to find Durand inside "with serious facial damage." Paramedics, who also had to evade and restrain the dogs, were eventually able to get her out of the home and to the hospital.