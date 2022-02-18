'Their life is forever changed': Mom of Dallas boy severely injured in dog attack says he remains in intensive care

The boy's mom said they were set to celebrate his birthday when he exited a school bus and was attacked by a dog.

DALLAS — The mom of the 6-year-old boy severely injured in a dog attack Thursday, shared an update with the public.

The boy’s name is Kavaughn, and his mom said they were set to celebrate his birthday, when he exited a school bus and was attacked by a dog. His mom said he is now in intensive care.

Police said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road.

Police said the dog's owner, identified as 31-year-old Daneka Black, "failed to secure" the animal. Police said Black was arrested and charged with attack by a dangerous dog resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony.

Dallas City Councilmember Cara Mendehlson spoke with the boy’s mom, she said Kavaughn is stable after several hours of surgery.

“She has the weight of the world on her. She doesn’t want press, appreciates the prayers and asked me to give update. Their life is forever changed," Mendehlson said of Kavaughn's mom.

Mendehlson also said on Twitter that the dog has been euthanized.

Maura Davies is with SPCA of Texas.

“Not knowing the in depth details of this case, just speaking generally, should there be any animal out there that a person knows may have this reaction, then that person really does need to be extra careful. Make sure that that pet is on a leash, in a safe enclosure,” said Davies.

She reminds the public of this Dallas ordinance.

“If a dog is not confined to a yard, a home, an apartment, a structure where they cannot get out, they must be on a leash that is held by someone’s hand,” Davies said. “My heart goes out to the whole family and I’ll be thinking of them and they are in my prayers.”